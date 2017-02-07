× Gov. Walker plans “transformative” evangelical Alaskan cruise

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is inviting people to join him and evangelical Christian leaders on what he’s calling a “transformative” and “once-in-a-lifetime” cruise to Alaska.

The tour run by Inspiration Cruises and Tours runs from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19 and costs between about $1,300 and nearly $3,400.

Walker will be joined by his wife, first lady Tonette Walker, gospel singer Wes Hampton and Trudy Cathy White, whose father founded Chick-fil-A.

Walker posted a personal invitation for the cruise on the company’s website. He says participants will “enjoy nightly inspirational messages about issues that directly impact our society and business climate today.”

The ship plans stops in Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan.

Walker is the son of a Baptist minister.