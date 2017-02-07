× Governor Scott Walker says critics of K-12 funding plan are ‘cynics’

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker says critics of his plan to spend $649 million more on K-12 schools in Wisconsin are being cynical.

Walker made his comments Tuesday at a meeting of the Wisconsin Counties Association. His appearance comes the day before he releases the state budget to the Legislature on Wednesday.

Public school advocates have been praising Walker’s call to increase per-student spending at K-12 schools by $509 million. That’s part of a $649 million boost in funding for schools. Some Democrats have said Walker shouldn’t be thanked for the plan given that he’s cut more than $1 billion from school aids the past six years.

Walker says, “Some cynics will say it’s about the past.” But he says the proposal is not about filling any past cuts, but “looking forward.”