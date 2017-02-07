Hands-Only CPR: You may be willing to help, but do you know what to do?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a life-saving technique you may not be familiar with -- hands-only CPR. The Medical College of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Bucks are spending the winter teaching fans how to do it.

The modern fire department is outfitted with state of the art, life-saving equipment.

"A lot of people are there and they are willing to help, but maybe they don't exactly know what to do," said Chief Robert Whitaker of North Shore Fire and Rescue.

But as advanced some tools are, a good pair of hands will still do the trick.

"Encourage people to learn CPR, so we get more people in the community can help when someone needs helps," Whitaker said.

North Shore Fire and Rescue, Froedtert Hospital and Medical College of Wisconsin have been promoting this for several years because there is still a large population that does not know how or has not practiced chest compressions.

Now, the Milwaukee Bucks are helping out. Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon is himself getting up to speed on CPR -- 100 beats per minute. Brogdon was told even an elite athlete should feel winded after administering CPR for less than two minutes.

"After 90 seconds, I was already tired. Arms already tired. So two minutes, I felt like I was at the end of my rope," Brogdon said.

In March, the Bucks are hosting an EMS appreciation night which will also promote learning hands-only CPR.

In this story Hands-Only CPR training & survivor stories

"You get a big crowd there. So that's where you can draw people and get them to spend five minutes of their time," Whitaker said.

And learn just how fast and hard you should work, if ever in a life or death situation.

"You know when it first happens, I think people are sort of shocked and they don't know what to do because they are not educated on it," Brogdon said.