× Here we go, Brewers! FOX Sports Wisconsin, team announce spring training telecast schedule

MILWAUKEE — FOX Sports Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, February 7th the 2017 Spring Training telecast schedule. The regional sports network will broadcast 13 games, including 10 home games from Maryvale Baseball Park.

Bill Schroeder will serve as the primary analyst from the broadcast booth, and will be joined by Brian Anderson, Craig Coshun and Jerry Augustine.

CLICK HERE to view the entire spring training broadcast schedule

Fans will have the first opportunity to see the Brewers in action on Saturday, Feb. 25. The schedule also includes a match-up against the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs on Saturday, March 18. Three of the games will be simulcasts featuring productions from other FOX Sports regional networks.

All games will be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. To stream games, users will need to verify credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s user ID and password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.