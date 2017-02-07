Looking for love: Online dating dos and don’ts

Looking for love? You’re not alone. Consumer Reports surveyed nearly 10,000 online daters to find out which sites can lead to a meaningful match.

In the survey, respondents gave online dating sites the lowest satisfaction scores Consumer Reports has seen for any rated service in two decades – even lower than cable tv companies!

Online dating is different from shopping for other kinds of things like a sweater. Once you find a sweater you like, you get it. With dating, the sweater has to like you back.

But even with so many “dissatisfied” online daters, a surprising 44% of respondents who tried online dating say they have had or are in a serious long-term relationship or have gotten married, thanks to dating online.

Consumer Reports says you can maximize your results by choosing the right site from the beginning. If you’re interested in meeting someone who say, likes the same kinds of movies as you do, or follows the same faith as you do, you can probably find a website that specializes in helping you find just that.

But even the best digital match can’t guarantee chemistry. That’s why it’s important to go on a date to meet someone in person early in the process. And sometimes it pays off to keep yourself open to love.

Consumer Reports also found that OKCupid and Tinder are more popular among millennials, while Generation Xers and Baby Boomers are more likely to use a paid subscription-based dating website or app such as Match.com.

