LIVE VIDEO: Boston throws massive parade to celebrate New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory
Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until noon
Freezing Rain ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties until noon

Looking for the perfect place to take your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? The perfect date spot

Posted 9:32 am, February 7, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for the perfect place to take your sweetheart this Valentine's Day? Lead bartender Gen Longoria from The Kimpton Journeyman Hotel joins FOX6 WakeUp along with Emily Neubauer from Belle Fiori Florist with details on the perfect date spot.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s