Marquette Golden Eagles fall to No. 22 Butler 68-65

MILWAUKEE — Andrew Chrabascz scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half, Avery Woodson scored 17 points in his first start in more than three weeks and No. 22 Butler held off Marquette for a 68-65 victory Tuesday night, February 7th.

The Bulldogs (19-5, 8-4 Big East) snapped a two-game losing streak after tweaking their starting lineup, with regulars Tyler Lewis and Kelan Martin coming off the bench. Kethan Savage joined Woodson in the starting lineup.

Chrabascz stayed in the starting five and gave his team a lift in the closing minutes. He followed two free throws with a layup with 49 seconds left to give Butler an eight-point lead.

Markus Howard had 19 points for Marquette (15-9, 6-6), including a 3 with 1 second left. But the Golden Eagles couldn’t force a turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass for one last shot.