Milwaukee Bucks plan illuminated message board on new arena

MILWAUKEE — There are new details about an LED message board set to appear above the northwest entrance of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena.

Design documents submitted to the Milwaukee Plan Commission show the message board will wrap around the corner of the arena, looking like a glass wall during the day, and a message board at night.

It will be 15 feet tall and 85 feet wide, with a Bucks sign and benches below — facing the public plaza to the east of the new arena.

