Milwaukee police need your help locating critical missing man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 19-year-old man.

Daniel Ford was last seen in the 1800 block of W. Olive St. around 8:00 a.m., on February 3rd. Ford is described as 5’5″ tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark green zip up hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, dark green shoes with white soles, and a blue and gold lanyard around his neck with an orange key attached.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.