MPD: 17-year-old shot, injured while trying to commit robbery near 25th & Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the city’s south side late Monday night, February 6th.

It happened near 25th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old male went to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. He told police that he tried to rob someone when he was shot.

Milwaukee PD was notified and District Two officers are currently investigating.