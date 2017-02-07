Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin until noon
Freezing Rain ADVISORY for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan Counties until noon

MPD: 17-year-old shot, injured while trying to commit robbery near 25th & Mitchell

Posted 8:04 am, February 7, 2017, by
crime generic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the city’s south side late Monday night, February 6th.

It happened near 25th and Mitchell around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old male went to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. He told police that he tried to rob someone when he was shot.

Milwaukee PD was notified and District Two officers are currently investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment