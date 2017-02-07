Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for most of southeast Wisconsin until 2pm

Natalie Reszczynski due in court, faces 2 misdemeanor counts of child neglect

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman charged with two misdemeanor counts of child neglect is expected in court for her initial appearance on Tuesday afternoon, February 7th. She is Natalie Reszczynski.

Good Samaritans called 911 when they spotted Reszczynski experiencing symptoms of a heroin overdose on Tuesday, January 17th. The pregnant mother was in a car at the Speedway gas station near Loomis and Howard — about to drive away with two children inside her vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the scene, they noticed Natalie Reszczynski’s eyelids were droopy. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated with Narcan. She admitted to snorting $10 worth of heroin.

Reszczynski told police she felt like she was going to “black out” and that she’s never overdosed on heroin before. What she snorted this time was the “same amount of heroin she usually does,” but she did notice the heroin she received was darker brown than it normally was.

The two children have since been turned over to their father.

