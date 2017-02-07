Dense Fog ADVISORY in effect for most of southeast Wisconsin until 2pm

Penn State University student dead after frat fall; help not called for 12 hours

Posted 10:57 am, February 7, 2017

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Police say a Penn State University fraternity did not summon paramedics for a student who fell down a stairwell until about 12 hours after the incident. He later died.

Authorities say 19-year-old Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, died Saturday at Hershey Medical Center.

State College police found Piazza unconscious when they were called to the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say frat members told them the sophomore was intoxicated when he fell down the basement stairs about 11 p.m. the night before during a party.

Details on Piazza’s condition immediately after the fall have not yet been made public, and autopsy results have not yet been released.

The fraternity has been suspended, but police say its members are cooperating.

