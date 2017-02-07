× Police ID woman struck, killed while walking on County Line Road in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police on Tuesday, February 7th identified the 23-year-old woman from Milwaukee who was struck by three vehicles and killed on Monday morning, February 6th. The victim was positively identified Susie Pane Boyd.

It happened on County Line Road near Tree Tops Drive around 6:00 a.m.

Police are calling this a tragic accident.

“She was walking westbound in the westbound lanes of traffic. She was struck. She landed in the eastbound lanes of traffic and two more vehicles struck her while in the eastbound lanes of traffic,” Germantown Police Chief Peter Hoell said.

The crash shut down a section of County Line Road for several hours Monday morning.

“Officers did attempt CPR, but she was pronounced dead on the scene,” Chief Hoell said.

Chief Hoell said the initial striking vehicle remained at the scene.

“He knew that he had hit something, so he pulled over to see what it was, but the other two went through a debris field where the victim was laying and third one may not even know they struck anything,” Chief Hoell said.

The second vehicle was located.

“It`s fair to say that both drivers are shaken up by the ordeal. You`re not expecting to see a pedestrian in the middle of a busy road,” Chief Hoell said.

Police are still looking for the third vehicle.

“We`d like them to come forward so we can complete our investigation and find out what they saw,” Chief Hoell said.

Police said the victim has just finished work and was walking to a bus route when she was struck.

She was wearing dark clothing and the street was not lit up.

“I think because of the location, it was dark, and that is not something a driver would anticipate being in the middle of the road,” Chief Hoell said.

Chief Hoell said at this point, he does not anticipate any charges against the striking drivers. He did ask that anyone with information about the third vehicle call police.