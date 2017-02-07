Recognize him? Police seek sexual assault suspect who was caught on camera on MCTS bus

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault.

It happened near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, February 5th shortly after 9:00 p.m.

Police said the suspect in this case is described as a black man, between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5’7” to 5’9” tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has a medium build and a mustache, and he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt under a black parka-style coat with a fur collar or hood, a Green Bay Packers stocking cap, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at (414) 935-7401.