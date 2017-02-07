× San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick donates $25K to Milwaukee organization “Urban Underground”

MILWAUKEE — San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick is donating $25,000 to help an organization in Milwaukee.

The money will benefit Urban Underground. It’ll be used to upgrade some of their computers and help with transportation needs. It’ll also be used to help pay for their programs.

Urban Underground is a youth leadership organization that helps high school aged young people learn about activism and organizing.

Officials said the donation will go a long way for a group like theirs.

“We’ve been around now for 17 years, and we have young people that have grown up to be amazing young adults who have gone on to positive things. This will allow us to continue to do the great work that we’ve been doing,” Sharlen Moore, director of Urban Underground said.

The donation was part of Kaepernick’s “One Million Dollar” pledge to donate $100,000 per month for 10 months to organizations working in what he calls “oppressed communities.”

Kaepernick said his mission is to fight oppression of all kinds globally.