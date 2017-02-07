“You made my son sick:” Mother furious after daycare worker breastfed her child without permission

CARRBORO, North Carolina — A North Carolina mother is furious that a coworker breastfed her son without permission. It happened at the daycare center where both women worked — and it was caught on camera.

Cell phone video of security footage from inside Carrboro Early School shows a fellow daycare worker breastfeeding Kaycee Oxendine’s three-month-old son.

“That’s an innocent baby. My baby couldn’t say ‘no — don’t do that.’ He couldn’t defend hisself (sic),” Oxendine said.

Oxendine said on Friday, February 3rd, the woman who has a two-month-old son in the same class suggested a remedy for Oxendine’s son’s constipation.

“She said that she had a son and did I want her to put my child to her breast and breastfeed? And I said ‘no, that’s nasty. We don’t do things like that,'” Oxendine said.

Oxendine’s son, born prematurely, is lactose intolerant and ended up in the hospital on Friday night.

Angry and disgusted, Oxendine later watched what happened moments after she left the room. The video shows the woman adjusting her shirt and pulling Oxendine’s son to her chest.

“She did it with ease, like it’s something she does on a normal basis,” Oxendine said.

Last fall, the Department of Health and Human Services gave superior ratings to both Carrboro and Orange-Chatham Early Schools, where the daycare director said the women usually worked. The daycare director said the daycare worker who breastfed Oxendine’s son is licensed and had worked in childcare for more than a decade.

Oxendine said the woman was fired, and she now hopes charges are filed.

“Not only did you put your breast to my son, you also made my son sick. I would hate for any parent, any family to have to go through what me and my family have had to go through,” Oxendine said.

Police are investigating this as a child abuse case. Charges have not been filed at this point.