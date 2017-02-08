× 6 Red Cross workers killed in Afghanistan

Six workers for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were killed Wednesday in northern Afghanistan, the aid organization said.

“Unknown gunmen” killed the workers and took two others hostage in Qoshtapa district of Jawzjan province, Lutfullah Azizi, the provincial governor of Jawzjan told CNN. He said police are searching for the missing employees.

It’s not known who killed the workers. The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a tweet from spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidm.

“Shocked and devastated. We confirm that 6 ICRC staff were killed and 2 are missing in Jawzjan province, #Afghanistan. Statement to follow,” the Red Cross said in a tweet.