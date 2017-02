MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is giving a big shout out to a nine-year-old boy on Wednesday, February 8th.

The police department took to their Twitter page to voice their appreciation for the young man.

Police say nine-year-old Ezequiel, used his own money to buy five pizzas for the department and delivered them to officers at District 2.

The department says it made the officer’s day.

Way to pay it forward, Ezequiel!