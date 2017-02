MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks said Jabari Parker suffered a sprained left knee during the Bucks’ matchup vs. the Miami Heat in Milwaukee Wednesday evening, February 8th.

It’s the same knee Parker had surgery on in 2014 after tearing his ACL.

Bucks officials said on Twitter Parker wouldn’t be returning to Wednesday’s game.

