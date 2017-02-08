× Carthage College planning $21.5M residence hall

KENOSHA — Carthage College in Kenosha is planning to build a $21.5 million residence hall.

The 43,000 square foot building would house up to 126 students as the school looks to expand its enrollment.

Construction is expected to begin during the summer of 2017 and open for its first residents in 2018.

The new dorm, designed by Milwaukee-based Workshop Architects, will connect the existing Joseph Johnson and Madrigrano Family residence halls and also feature two floors of common space.

