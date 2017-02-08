Carthage College planning $21.5M residence hall

Posted 5:46 pm, February 8, 2017, by
Carthage College planning $21.5M residence hall

KENOSHA — Carthage College in Kenosha is planning to build a $21.5 million residence hall.

The 43,000 square foot building would house up to 126 students as the school looks to expand its enrollment.

Construction is expected to begin during the summer of 2017 and open for its first residents in 2018.

The new dorm, designed by Milwaukee-based Workshop Architects, will connect the existing Joseph Johnson and Madrigrano Family residence halls and also feature two floors of common space.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s