Fond du Lac County family believes they found meteorite after bright green fireball spotted early Monday

FOND DU LAC COUNTY -- When a meteor lit up the sky early on Monday morning, February 6th, it disappeared almost as fast as it appeared. So what happened to it?

A Fond du Lac County family believes they may have found a piece of it!

The flaming meteor was spotted early Monday in the lower sky across the Midwest, giving a rare up-close look at the phenomenon, which was caught on camera, the National Weather Service said.

The American Meteor Society received more than 185 reports about of a fireball event seen over Wisconsin on Monday, February 6th around 1:27 a.m.

"We didn't realize how rare something like this was," Tina Goebel of Dotyville said.

Security footage shows right after a big flash of light, there appears to be some debris falling onto Goebel's property.

"We were pretty shocked, and we realized we might have something out there," Goebel said.

Sure enough, Goebel and her husband found what appears to be a piece of the meteor on their property. They sent it to UW-Madison to be examined further.

"I always approach these things pretty cautiously, but the footage showing something striking the ground immediately after the flash of the fireball is very persuasive," John Valley, geoscience professor at UW said.

Valley, an expert on the subject, told WLUK he'll have to make certain the chunk found by the Goebels is indeed a meteor.

"We start by looking at it with naked eye, and then with a lens, and then with microscope," Valley said.

Valley said researching everything they can from these events makes all the difference.

"To have it to study is just immensely valuable to science," Valley said.

"If it can help the world, we're all for it," Goebel said.

Valley said if the sample does turn out to be a meteorite, it would be the 14th known meteorite to hit Wisconsin.

Valley said if anyone else finds a potential sample, even if you don't want to donate it, he's in the geoscience Department at UW Madison, and he would like to know about it.