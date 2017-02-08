“I’m going no matter what:” Man set to make trip from Janesville to Lambeau Field…by wheelchair

JANESVILLE — A man in Janesville will set out Thursday, February 9th for Lambeau Field. One of his legs has been amputated, and he’ll make the trip by wheelchair. It’s all for a very good cause.

It has been five years since Dennis Schulze lost his leg in a car wreck.

“In 2012, I got in a bad wreck in my semi and I had my right leg amputated while I was awake with a 42 percent chance of living,” Schulze said.

Even without the leg, Schulze has moved forward.

“This is in my heart. I’m going no matter what,” Schulze said.

On Thursday, he’ll begin the 170-mile journey from Janesville to Green Bay in his wheelchair.

“There’s so many people that can’t get out of bed. There’s people that can’t walk. So that’s why I do it,” Schulze said.

He is raising money for five charities that have touched him and his family.

“It’s a great relief knowing I accomplished something, but it’s a better relief knowing these people donated to the cause I’m doing this for,” Schulze said.

So why would he chose to make this trip, and spend nearly a month outdoors in his wheelchair in the middle of winter? He said it’s about more than just raising money for his charities. It’s also about sharing an important message.

“No matter if you’re handicap, no matter you’re situation, you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it,” Schulze said.

Some of the organizations Schulze is helping to support during his trip include the March of Dimes, Alzheimer’s and cancer research and funding for families of fallen police officers.

Earlier this winter, Schulze made a trip from Beloit to Wrigley Field in Chicago by wheelchair. CLICK HERE to learn more about that experience.