“It is important:” Researchers perform test runs to find safest way to install children’s car seats

MILWAUKEE -- The safest way to install a child's car seat is the subject of testing. Researchers are measuring how far a child's head moves on impact, depending on how well they're strapped in.

This information, researchers say, is especially important considering a 2011 federal study found about half of all car seats in this country are installed incorrectly. They hope the test will encourage parents to make sure they're doing it right.

What will soon be measured is meant to ensure parents properly use every feature of their child's car seat -- particularly the tether strap.

"This is where we attach our tether here, this is the anchor for the tether and it's very simple to use. Typically, you either route it up over like this or some of them get routed through here if it's a single tether," said Medical College of Wisconsin Senior Research Engineer, Han Hauschild.

The test run focuses on front-facing car seats with the dummy representing a three-year-old child.

The high-tech, high-pressure test simulates a side impact at about 22 miles-per-hour.

"The injuries that occur in side impact, are typically higher-severity than they are with frontal impact," said Hauschild.

Using numerous sensors and cameras, the researchers will measure how the child's head moves.

Once everything is in place, the crew can analyze the impact from every angle. Images and data are downloaded within minutes.

The researchers say the tests are the foundation of future regulations and innovations.

"It is important for us to present a series of studies like this to not only the federal government, but also the manufacturers to implement some changes," said Medical College of Wisconsin Neurosurgery Professor, Dr. Frank Pintar.

Because car seats vary and the cars themselves place the anchors for the tether straps differently, the researchers say it's important to keep the owner's manual handy for both.

This is the final year of a four-year study.