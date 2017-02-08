Jobs! Six Flags Great America invites you to visit one of its hiring events

Posted 5:51 pm, February 8, 2017, by
Six Flags Great America

GURNEE, Illinois — Six Flags Great America is looking to hire more than 3,000 seasonal team members starting this weekend.

A news release from Six Flags says positions range from entry-level to management-level positions including paid internships. All seasonal positions start at a minimum of $9 per hour, earning team members $.75 above minimum wage in Illinois and $1.75 above minimum wage in Wisconsin.

Hiring events are scheduled for February 11 & 25 and March 11 & 25.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online at sixflagsjobs.com prior to arriving, however walk-ins are welcome. The hiring event takes place at Six Flags Great America, 542 N. Route 21, Gurnee, Illinois.

Team members receive perks such as:

  • Pay above minimum wage
  • Free park admission
  • Health benefits
  • Private employee events
  • Reward programs
  • On-site training
  • Flexible scheduling
  • Paycheck every Friday
  • Mentor programs

