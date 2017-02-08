× Juror accused of bailing on deliberations sentenced by court

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a 20-year-old woman on Wednesday, February 8th for allegedly bailing on a jury she had been a part of. The woman was arrested after turning herself in to authorities — she spent two nights in jail.

The case involved a man who was accused of using his computer to make death threats against two prominent Milwaukee attorneys, David Gruber and Frank Gimbel.

The 20-year-old woman sat through the trial as a juror — but then failed to show up for the jury deliberations. The judge in the case was forced to declare a mistrial

In court on Wednesday, the former juror told the court she could not make it to the deliberations because she locked the keys in her car — and then her phone died.

The judge gave the woman a punishment of either a $250 fine or 25 hours of community service. She has a later court date to announce her decision.

The man accused of the computer threats will have a new trial in May.