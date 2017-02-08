Kiwanis Club of Milwaukee presents Hall of Fame Award to Fisher House Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Kiwanis Club of Milwaukee presented its Hall of Fame Award to Fisher House Wisconsin.

The award was presented during a ceremony Wednesday, February 8th.

The Kiwanis Club is a volunteer organization that serves both the city of Milwaukee and its residents.

Fisher House Wisconsin received the award because of their work building the home in Wisconsin which offers comfort and care to veterans and their families receiving treatment at the Zablocki VA Hospital in Milwaukee.

"I'm accepting this award for the thousands of volunteers that raised this money and ensured this house was built, and now that we are able to stay in the house, to provide a home away from home for families of veterans and military personnel who are hospitalized," Curtiss Peck, executive director of Fisher House Wisconsin said.

