Mayor Barrett unveils plans for new green space next to Fondy Farmers Market

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday, February 8th unveiled plans for a new green space.

It will be located next to the Fondy Farmers Market near Meinecke and Fond du Lac.

The project is part of a greenscaping program through the city’s Environment Collaboration Office to improve North Avenue from 8th to 27th Streets.

A community outreach session on the green space will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9th at Walnut Way Center.