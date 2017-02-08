Mayor Barrett unveils plans for new green space next to Fondy Farmers Market

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday, February 8th unveiled plans for a new green space.
It will be located next to the Fondy Farmers Market near Meinecke and Fond du Lac.
The project is part of a greenscaping program through the city’s Environment Collaboration Office to improve North Avenue from 8th to 27th Streets.
A community outreach session on the green space will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9th at Walnut Way Center.
