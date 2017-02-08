Michael Moss faces reckless homicide charge in shooting death of 32-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — 22-year-old Michael Moss of Milwaukee now faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 32-year-old Deunta Johnson on Wednesday, February 1st.

Officials say the victim, Johnson, was driving a vehicle near 35th and North Ave. shortly before 11:00 a.m. when someone shot into the vehicle. Johnson died from his wounds. The medical examiner’s report indicates Johnson suffered seven gunshot wounds. An officers investigating the case he had previously investigated Johnson in regards to a stolen auto.

During the investigation into the shooting of Johnson, the complaint says “surveillance video was obtained from the Village Valet laundromat and dry cleaner” near 32nd and North. Officials used the video to link Moss to the shooting of Johnson through a worker at the laundromat. That worker new Moss as “Boo-G.”

The complaint indicates Moss came into the cleaners around 10:30 a.m. that morning. At one point, “he went running out the front door.” A few moments later the complaint says “Boo-G was walking back in. Boo-G was upset, stating ‘My car, someone stole my car.'” The worker apparently offered to call police, but Moss told her he would do that. The complaint says, “He then walked behind the counter and told her to open her purse, while he went through it. At that point, she saw that Boo-G had a gun in his jacket pocket.”

Moss ended up leaving the store using a back door, the complaint says.

Two days later, that laundromat worker “viewed a photo array containing a known picture of Michael Moss, defendant.” She identified him as “being the person who came into the store, flirted with her, ran out of the store, and then came back into the store.”

If convicted, Moss faces up to 60 years in prison.