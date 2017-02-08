× Milwaukee Bucks ready to pull the wraps off new D-League basketball team

OSHKOSH — The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to pull the wraps off a new D-League team — which is expected to call Oshkosh its home. The announcement is set to be made at 3:00 p.m.

According to the Bucks’ Fox Valley Basketball website, the new D-League team will begin play in the 2017-18 season.

As part of the deal, Fox Valley Pro Basketball led by Greg Pierce will be constructing a new 3,500-seat arena for the new minor league team. With the purchase, the Bucks become the 20th NBA team to own and operate an NBA D-League affiliate whilc the NBA D-League grows to a record 25 teams for next season.

