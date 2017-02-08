× Milwaukee money for Bon-Ton, MSO Grand Theatre renovation approved

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee leaders are moving forward with plans to help keep the Bon-Ton headquarters on Wisconsin Avenue and help the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra open a new performance hall.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved a $7.9 million spending package on Tuesday, February 7th.

It includes $1.9 million for Bon-Ton in exchange for keeping 750 jobs in its offices on Wisconsin Avenue.

In addition to that, the package has more than $3 million to support the MSO’s restoration of the Warner Grand Theatre.

