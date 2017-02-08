× Nik Wallenda was on high wire when 5 people fell in Sarasota, Florida; Wallenda NOT hurt

SARASOTA, Florida — Sarasota Fire Rescue crews are responding to an accident involving five people who fell from a high wire in Sarasota — and Nik Wallenda was part of the act involved, but he was not hurt.

According to WFLA, at least one patient is being transported to a hospital with a condition classified as “trauma alert.”

The five patients fell 25 to 30 feet from a high wire at the Circus Arts Conservatory, which is located at 2075 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota, according to a Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Firefighters responded to the call around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th.

Wallenda was on the wire when the incident occurred.

The rigging did not collapse. A performer lost their balance, an official said. The performers were practicing for a show that was supposed to open Friday.

Eight people were on the wire at the time, only five were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.