× Officials: Anyone who doesn’t have ID needed to vote in spring primary should start process now

MADISON — Wisconsin driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of proof of identity. Now, Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging voters to check and be sure that they have the proper identification needed to vote in this month’s primary.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission notes other forms of identification valid for voting purposes, such as military or student ID cards. To see if a card meets the requirements, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission website.

Voters looking to get their first Wisconsin ID can turn to DMV for help at wisconsindmv.gov. To obtain an official ID card, there are documentation requirements such as a birth certificate. If all documentation is not readily available, the ID Petition Process (IDPP) can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents or verifications are obtained. DMV offers this service and ID cards for voting purposes free of charge.

DMV’s website has a locator to help find the nearest DMV and check wait times.