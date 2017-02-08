Pickles and potatoes: This dill pickle soup recipe has gone viral — see how to make it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Potato Day -- and pretty much everyone loves potatoes. But pickles? You either love them or you hate them. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare dill pickle soup.

Dill Pickle Soup

Courtesy: The Noble Pig

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients:

5 ½ cups chicken broth

1 ¾ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

2 cups chopped carrots, diced into small pieces

1 cup chopped dill pickles, diced into small pieces (about 3 large whole dills)

½ cup unsalted butter

½ cup all-purpose flour (or ¼ cup cornstarch if gluten-free)

1 cup sour cream

¼ cup water

2 cups dill pickle juice

1 ½ tsp Old Bay seasoning

½ teaspoon salt (NOTE: may omit if your soup is already salty enough)

½ tsp ground pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

For Garnish:

Sliced dill pickles

Fresh dill

Black pepper

Directions: