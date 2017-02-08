Pickles and potatoes: This dill pickle soup recipe has gone viral — see how to make it

MILWAUKEE -- It's National Potato Day -- and pretty much everyone loves potatoes. But pickles? You either love them or you hate them. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica shows us how to prepare dill pickle soup.
Dill Pickle Soup
Courtesy: The Noble Pig
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
- 5 ½ cups chicken broth
- 1 ¾ pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
- 2 cups chopped carrots, diced into small pieces
- 1 cup chopped dill pickles, diced into small pieces (about 3 large whole dills)
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup all-purpose flour (or ¼ cup cornstarch if gluten-free)
- 1 cup sour cream
- ¼ cup water
- 2 cups dill pickle juice
- 1 ½ tsp Old Bay seasoning
- ½ teaspoon salt (NOTE: may omit if your soup is already salty enough)
- ½ tsp ground pepper
- ¼ tsp cayenne pepper
For Garnish:
- Sliced dill pickles
- Fresh dill
- Black pepper
Directions:
- In a large pot, combine broth, potatoes, carrots and butter. Bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are tender. Add pickles and continue to boil.
- In a medium bowl, stir together flour, sour cream and water, making a paste. Vigorously whisk sour cream mixtures (2 tablespoons at a time) into soup. (It’s ok if your potatoes break up.)
- Add pickle juice, Old Bay, pepper and cayenne. Cook 5 more minutes and remove from heat. (NOTE: All pickle juice vary in taste and saltiness. Some are saltier than others. Taste your soup after added pickle juice and final seasonings. It’s possible you will not need any more salt or would prefer more or less.)
- Serve immediately. It’s tasty with crusty bread!