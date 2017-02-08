× Police: 2 taken into custody after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken into custody Tuesday night, February 7th following a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 9:15 p.m. near 76th and Brown Deer Road after officers spotted a vehicle taken in a strong armed robbery.

Police say the pursuit ended near 51st and Green Tree when the suspects stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

One juvenile and one adult were taken into custody — two other suspects got away.

No one was injured.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.