Police: 2 taken into custody after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

Posted 7:42 am, February 8, 2017, by , Updated at 07:44AM, February 8, 2017
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken into custody Tuesday night, February 7th following a police pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began around 9:15 p.m. near 76th and Brown Deer Road after officers spotted a vehicle taken in a strong armed robbery.

Police say the pursuit ended near 51st and Green Tree when the suspects stopped the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

One juvenile and one adult were taken into custody — two other suspects got away.

No one was injured.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s