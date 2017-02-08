× “Prices starting as low as $5 per person:” Brewers group tickets on sale now

MILWAUKEE –The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday, February 8th that group ticket packages are now on sale for all home dates (except Opening Day, July 29 and July 30).

Group orders of 25 or more have prices starting as low as $5 per person for designated dates and can be ordered by calling the group sales department at 414-902-GRPS (4777).

According to a press release from the Brewers, groups at Miller Park enjoy the advantage of locking in their seating locations before individual tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, February 18th. Some of the benefits for group outings at Miller Park include name recognition on the Miller Park scoreboard, block seating in a preferred location, no per ticket handling fees, and two Group Leader tickets to a future game.

The 2017 schedule features high-profile opponents making appearances at Miller Park such as the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. Group tickets are an excellent way for fans to experience a ballgame on a budget. The earlier a group purchases tickets, the more they save.

A press release indicates all prices for All-Inclusive Areas range from $39 to $112 per person. These areas include the Miller Lite Deck, located just above the right field bleachers; the Right Field Patio, located on the field level giving fans a player’s view of the action; the Northwestern Mutual Legends Club, an indoor-outdoor luxury area; the Associated Bank Check Deck, perched above the Brewers bullpen; and the Dew Deck, Miller Park’s original All-Inclusive Area. In addition, for those fans looking to sample each of the All-Inclusive Areas they can now purchase the AIA Tour Package. For $299 fans will receive one game in each of the five All-Inclusive Areas for select dates. More details can be found at Brewers.com/allin.

Also available are 20-person and 30-person Party Suites for single game rental, which offer open-air seating, a private lounge that features a wet bar and in-house flat panel HD televisions, as well as complete food and beverage service from Delaware North Sportservice.

Key large group dates for 2017 are Weather Day (April 6 vs. Colorado), Girl Scout Night (June 16 vs. San Diego), Little League Night (June 20 vs. Pittsburgh), Boy Scout Night (August 1 vs. St. Louis), and American Legion Day (August 13 vs. Cincinnati).

Groups can make a purchase by calling the Brewers group sales department at 414-902-GRPS (4777) or by visiting Brewers.com/groups.