Republican leaders differ with Governor Walker on budget

MADISON — Republican legislative leaders are showing where divisions will be with Gov. Scott Walker and his state budget proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said at a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting Wednesday that several large items will be the crux of where the Legislature compromises with Walker. He says those are K-12 schools funding, the University of Wisconsin and transportation funding. He says how welfare benefits are reworked will also be a major piece.

He and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been lukewarm to several Walker proposals to boost spending on education and cut UW tuition. Vos also opposes the governor’s refusal to consider raising revenue to pay for roads.

Vos says, “We are the co-equal of the governor. He gets to put the budget out but it’s not like we just salute.”