Sheriff Clarke accuses Milwaukee attorney of misconduct after lawsuit filed against him

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke has accused a local attorney of misconduct.

Sheriff Clarke said Attorney William Sulton, who represents Dan Black in a lawsuit filed against Sheriff Clarke, Milwaukee County and six deputies leaked the lawsuit to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an effort to get publicity.

Black is suing, saying he was unlawfully detained by deputies at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee after an interaction with Sheriff Clarke on a plane.

In a post on Facebook, Sheriff Clarke said he’ll file a complaint of misconduct and violation of attorney ethics with the State Bar of Wisconsin.

FOX6 News reached out to Sulton, who issued the following statement: