SXSW announces star lineup

Posted 5:54 pm, February 8, 2017, by
'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is among the speakers at SXSW this year. The actress is seen here winining outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 2017 SAG Awards.

'Veep' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus is among the speakers at SXSW this year. The actress is seen here winining outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series at the 2017 SAG Awards.

This year’s South by Southwest event is packing plenty of star power.

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk, Seth Rogen and astronaut Buzz Aldrin are among the celebrities scheduled to attend the annual Austin, Texas conglomerate of interactive media, film and music festivals.

Keynote speakers will include director and “Empire” creator Lee Daniels, as well as Grammy-winning producer, Nile Rodgers.

They’ll join a mix of activists, politicians and entrepreneurs who have also been tapped to speak including Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Senator Cory Booker and Tinder founder Sean Rad.

A current list of all the speakers can be found on SXSW’s site.

SXSW runs from March 10 to March 19.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s