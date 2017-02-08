Syrian refugees arrive in Sheboygan after Pres. Trump’s travel ban nearly unraveled years of planning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- A decision on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration could come any day now. At issue is whether his executive order temporarily banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States specifically targets Muslims. The Ninth Circuit Court heard arguments Tuesday evening over whether the ban should be put back in place after a lower court blocked its enforcement.

Meanwhile, a group of Syrian refugees on Wednesday, February 8th was set to spend their first night in their new home in Sheboygan. The family of nine landed at General Mitchell International Airport Wednesday morning.

Volunteers at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Sheboygan on Wednesday worked to organize supplies for the family.

"They`re not illegal immigrants. They didn`t sneak across the border. They aren`t going to take your jobs. They`re here because their lives are in danger. They are being slaughtered in their home country," Janice Hill said.

Hill coordinated efforts to help the family. The church is putting them up in a rental home, but the family has very few other possessions.

Hill said they escaped Syria and lived in Egypt before coming to the United States. The family worked with Catholic Charities to establish official refugee status.

President Trump's executive order on immigration nearly unraveled years of planning.

"We believe that we should extend our love and our welcome to refugees," Hill said.

This family was set to reunite with a loved one who has been living in Sheboygan since the fall of 2016 and a man named Abdul, who spoke with FOX6 News through a translator.

"We are all from one father and one mother, you know? We should help each other," Abdul said.

Abdul said the language barrier has been difficult since he arrived in July, but he said he's actively learning English and is currently looking for a job.

"(These refugees) just want to be free to live their life and raise their children and go to school and get a job," Hill said.

Those with Ebenezer United Church of Christ are looking for donations to help this family. All you have to do is give them a call. There's a long list of items they're still in need of. The church can be reached at: (920) 452-9766.