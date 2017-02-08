MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Milly, a 13-week-old kitten waits with her brother Charlie (L) to be re-homed at The Society for Abandoned Animals Sanctuary in Sale, Manchester which is facing an urgent cash crisis and possible closure on July 27, 2010 in Manchester, England. The Society for Abandoned Animals exists entirely on public support and unless it can raise GBP 50,000 in the next couple of months it will have to close down. The registered charity started in 1967 and in the last five years alone the charity has rescued and found homes for more than 1,000 cats, 290 rabbits and 262 dogs. The rescue centre is one of the many who are suffering a downfall in donations due to the economic recession. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
To declaw cats or not? New Jersey could be first with ban
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey could become the first state to prohibit veterinarians from declawing cats.
The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Assemblyman Troy Singleton, says declawing is “a barbaric practice” that more often than not is done for the sake of convenience.
The American Veterinary Medical Association does not support having lawmakers tell doctors what to do. The group says declawing is not medically necessary in most cases or even that frequent these days.
The group believes owners should try to modify behavior by providing cats with posts, boxes and carpets to scratch.
Owners also should frequently trim their cats’ nails and consider using caps to cover the nails.
The bill cleared the lower house of the Legislature last month and awaits action in the state Senate.