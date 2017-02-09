× 2 men, 1 from Brookfield, killed in crash in Shawano County that happened when car tried passing semi

SHAWANO COUNTY — Two people were killed in a crash on WIS 47 at State Highway 156 near Bonduel in Shawano County on Wednesday, February 8th. One of those killed is from Brookfield.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. on WIS 47 NB/SB at State Highway 156.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said a 2007 Toyota Camry was headed northbound on State Highway 47 when it conducted a passing maneuver — passing a northbound 1991 Mack semi truck. The Toyota entered a no-passing zone, where it struck a southbound 2014 Ford Focus head on.

The collision forced the Toyota into the semi it had been passing.

The 84-year-old man who was driving the Toyota and the 57-year-old man who was driving the Focus were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as John Lindert from Brookfield, and John Fischer from Shawano.

An 81-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Toyota was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life, with life-threatening injuries.

The 61-year-old man who was driving the semi wasn’t hurt.