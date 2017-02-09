2 months after billboard campaign launched, nearly 80 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to be inundated with deaths related to the opioid abuse epidemic, and they’ve offered an update which shows just how bad it’s gotten.

On December 6th, a billboard campaign was launched, with a goal of battling opioid misuse, and heroin and fentanyl abuse.

When the billboard campaign began, there were 262 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.

As of January 11th, there had been 301 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.

Two months after the launch of the campaign, as of Wednesday, February 8th, the medical examiner said there have been 338 overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.

Two months later – 338 deaths and counting. #doseofrealityWI https://t.co/IGoi1kUH7d — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 9, 2017

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office investigated EIGHT probable overdose deaths in Milwaukee County just last weekend — February 3rd through the 5th.

MCMEO investigated 8 probable O.D. deaths in Milwaukee County this weekend. #doseofrealityWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 6, 2017

Officials said based on the numbers from January, Milwaukee County is on track to log 444 drug overdose deaths in 2017.

Based on January numbers, Milwaukee County is on track to log 444 drug OD's in 2017. #doseofrealityWI https://t.co/QBgJEu6FmW — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 1, 2017

Children are not immune to this epidemic.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said in just a year’s time, they’ve investigated the deaths of five children under the age of three who have died as a result of prescription drug overdoses — with six of these deaths taking place over the past 16 months.

They’re asking that you lock up your prescription medications to keep children safe.

Meanwhile, if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, CLICK HERE to access resources related to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Dose of Reality campaign.