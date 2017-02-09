9th Circuit Court of Appeals to rule on Pres. Trump’s executive order on immigration Thursday evening

President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US. The executive action is called "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," which institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Thursday evening, February 9th will issue its ruling on President Donald Trump’s administration’s request to reinstate its executive order on immigration, the court told reporters.

The ruling will come before the “close of business” from the San Francisco-based court.

President Trump’s executive order bars citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

President Trump issued the travel ban on January 27, causing chaos, confusion and protests at international airports as the legal status of people in transition was suddenly thrown into question. Lawsuits have been filed across the country, but it was one from federal Judge James Robart in Seattle Friday that blocked the travel ban nationwide, clearing the way for resumed travel from the seven countries.

