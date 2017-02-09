“A lot of people are stranded:” Massive Northeast winter storm forces cancellations in Midwest

MILWAUKEE -- The storm is causing a lot of problems on the roads and in the air, and not just in the Northeast. Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights because of the snowstorm -- and that trickles down to flights coming to and from Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

FOX6 News counted six scheduled to depart from Mitchell Airport to the northeast were cancelled Thursday, February 9th. Eleven flights from there to here were also cancelled.

Folks don't seem to be impacted by the cancellations, it appears most people were either notified or checked with their airlines for flight information -- which is what you're supposed to do.

If they did find themselves in a holding pattern, Royal Shine II is where a lot of stranded passengers land.

"A lot of people are stranded; they can't go anywhere. They want to kill time. Their flight may be delayed, so that increases our business tremendously," said Royal Shine II Manager, Vince Berry.

It is unclear how long flights will be affected by the winter weather.

If you have a flight scheduled Friday, or even Saturday, check with your airline directly -- not the airport.

