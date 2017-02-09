× Aurora buys land in Kenosha for $130M surgery center, office building

Aurora Health Care has purchased more than 158 acres near I-94 in Kenosha County for a planned $130 million surgery center and professional office building.

The development was first announced a month ago, and Aurora at the time anticipated construction would start during the summer of 2017, with an early 2019 opening.

The land, which sold for $5.3 million was rezoned from industrial development to make way for Aurora’s project.

