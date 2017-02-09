× Central Standard Craft Distillery plans expansion on Milwaukee’s west side

MILWAUKEE — The co-founders of Central Standard Craft Distillery in Milwaukee announced on Thursday, February 9th a major expansion project they say will add jobs and help bring vibrancy to a west side neighborhood.

Central Standard will be opening a new, 10,000 square foot production facility just west of 22nd and Clybourn near Marquette University. Officials say the facility will be used to keep up with current and future demand, increase product lines and allow for contract projects.

The co-founders say the $1.1 million project will create nine new jobs over the next two years. It is scheduled to open in July.

Central Standard Craft Distillery’s current Distillery and Tasting Room located at 613 S. 2nd Street in Walkers Point will remain open.