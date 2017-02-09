× Controversial ADHD 5-day prescription rule scrapped from Georgia bill

GEORGIA — A provision of a Georgia Senate bill that would have required adults and children on ADHD medications to get new prescriptions every five days has been scrapped, the office of state Sen. Renee Unterman said Thursday, February 9th.

The proposed changes are to be presented before the Georgia Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Unterman, the committee’s chairwoman, had presented a bill aimed at curbing the abuse of prescription opioids in Georgia. But controversy erupted as word spread of the provision that would have imposed restrictions on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medications, as well as other prescriptions of controlled substances.

A Facebook post by a concerned parent was widely shared, rallying the ADHD community.

“What I understand is that, if this bill passes, prescribers will only be able to write 5-day prescriptions and will have to review their patients in a database every 90 days. That would require getting a new prescription weekly,” said the post.

The bill, known as SB 81, is meant to curb the abuse of prescription opioid painkillers, such as OxyContin and Vicodin. It was drafted by Unterman, a Republican from the suburbs of Atlanta, in an effort to stop the state’s growing opioid epidemic.

It would allow over-the-counter sales of an opioid blocker called naloxone, an emergency medicine that can save people from dying during an overdose. The bill also allows doctors to see whether a patient has recently received an opioid prescription, allowing them to determine that patients are going from doctor to doctor.

“What it does is prevent doctor-shopping. It prevents these legal drugs from becoming street drugs and sold at exorbitant prices,” Unterman told The Telegraph newspaper in Macon, Georgia.

The controversial provision of the bill limited doctors’ ability to write prescriptions on controlled substances to only five days. The main medications to treat ADHD, such as Adderall, Ritalin and Vyvanse, are listed as Schedule II drugs, and the bill had made no exclusions for those with ADHD. Many patients take the medications for years, and there are already strict measures for getting refills.

Elaine Taylor-Klaus, who helps coach parents of children with ADHD and runs the counseling and education company ImpactADHD.com, said this week that she was shocked when she first heard of the original provision.

“Not only would it be impossible for a family to manage,” she said, “but it would be impossible for a physician’s office to manage that kind of onerous requirement.”

However, the five-day provision has been amended to address those concerns, Unterman’s office said. It will now be up to the full committee whether to accept the changes.