Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to sex registry violation; 2 other charges dismissed

February 9, 2017
MILWAUKEE — 68-year-old Jameel Ali pleaded guilty on Thursday, February 9th to a felony charge of sex registry violation.

Ali is a convicted sex offender who was initially released back into the community on April 20, 2016. He was required to inform officials if he moved. Authorities say he failed to do that.

Two other charges against Ali, 4th degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, were dismissed and read into the court record as part of the plea deal.

Ali will be sentenced on Friday, March 17th.

