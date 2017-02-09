× Firefighters from multiple departments battle blaze at barn in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN — Officials on Thursday morning, February 9th were on the scene of a barn fire in Sheboygan County. The call came in around 3:11 a.m.

According to authorities, the Sheboygan County Joint Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting flames and smoke visible on Smies Road, west of State Highway 32, in the Town of Holland.

The first caller could see large flames and lots of smoke, but could not tell what was on fire. The second call reported that there was a barn of fire and it was near the intersection of Palmer Road and Smies Road.

Cedar Grove Fire Department was dispatched and activated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) to the first box level.

Other departments that were dispatched were: Oostburg, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Belgium, Random Lake, City of Sheboygan Falls, Town of Wilson, Adell, Silver Creek, and Waldo fire departmarts. Cedar Grove First Responders, Oostburg Ambulance and Sheboygan Fire Department Ambulance were dispatched to the scene as well.

A special request for the Sheboygan County Highway Department to have a salter come through the area was made as well.

The first responding deputy advised that multiple buildings were engulfed on his arrival and that some cattle were running from the barn.

At the time, it is unknown what if anything was in the barn. There have been no injuries reported.