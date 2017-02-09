“It hurts:” Mother says her son was choked at school until he passed out; incident was caught on camera

CHICAGO — A Chicago mother said she’s outraged after she saw video of her 16-year-old son being choked by a classmate. She said school officials never notified her about what happened, even though a teacher was in the classroom at the time.

The first time Antonio Clinton showed his mother cell phone video of him getting choked to the point of passing out, she was outraged.

“It hurts to see video like that of your child. You should never see video like that of your child when he is in school,” Latanya Sombright said.

The incident happened Thursday, February 2nd at John Hope College Prep High School on Chicago’s south side.

16-year-old Antonio Clinton said a student came up to him from behind in science class and choked him. Within seconds, Clinton passed out.

Students were heard laughing in the background. The video shows someone sitting at a desk, and Clinton said that person is a substitute teacher.

“The teacher didn’t do nothing. She was just sitting at her desk, looking down. She wasn’t paying any attention to us,” Clinton said.

Clinton said the teacher ignored the entire incident.

I was angry because my child could have died in class and nobody called me that day to notify me or nothing,” Sombright said.

Sombright said school administrators learned about the incident only after she took the video to school on Monday.

“I never heard from principal until I called the network the next day and that is when he called,” Sombright said.

The school’s principal told Sombright the incident is under investigation.

Sombright said she chose to send her son to the school because she thought it was a better and safer school than their neighborhood high school. She said she would be keeping her son home until they find a new school.